Music is good for horses – but no heavy metal or rap, please

horse news 5 mins ago

Music has a calming effect on horses and spinning tunes in the stable is likely to become a new trend in the training of performance horses, including racehorses.

Mike Moon
16 Dec 2020
12:39:07 PM
Picture: iStock

The idea of horses lending an ear to mellifluous notes was revealed to me years ago by a wily old trainer, who swore by a battered ghetto-blaster and the soothing strains of Classic FM in his barn. He experimented with various types of music. Gentle classical worked a charm on the animals, as did country and folk ditties; rock ’n’ roll had no effect on some animals but seemed to excite others. Jazz got them very jittery, while rap was likely result in stable hands getting badly injured. Scientific studies in Britain, France, the US and Poland have confirmed exactly...

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.