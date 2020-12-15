 
 
Alexander team heading Down Under is latest blow to SA racing

When the Alexanders leave their Turffontein stables, scores of jobs will be lost and a South African family racing dynasty will vanish.

Mike Moon
Jockey Mark Khan is congratulated by trainer Gary Alexander in 2017. Picture: Jack Milner

The reeling horse racing industry has taken another hefty punch with news that leading Highveld trainer Gary Alexander will relocate to Australia in 2021. Alexander, 61, and his assistant and younger brother Dean, will set up their new base at Murray Bridge training centre in South Australia, where the Liberal Party state government has recently partnered with the racing industry to build a state-of-the-art facility to grow the game, boost employment opportunities and stimulate the economy. This rosy scenario contrasts starkly with that the Alexanders leave behind in South Africa: an industry in business rescue, a fractious labour situation and...

