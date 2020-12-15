Alexander team heading Down Under is latest blow to SA racing

PREMIUM!
Alexander team heading Down Under is latest blow to SA racinghorse news 1 hour ago
When the Alexanders leave their Turffontein stables, scores of jobs will be lost and a South African family racing dynasty will vanish.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all
General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127
Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events
Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban