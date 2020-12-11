July champ Belgarion going for six in a row

 
 
Belgarion, winner of the 2020 Vodacom Durban July, is one of the marquee names of an all-star cast taking the Kenilworth stage on Saturday.

Mike Moon
11 Dec 2020
12:43:24 PM
Belgarion, ridden by Richard Fourie, won the 2020 Vodacom Durban July on 25 July 2020. Picture: Candiese Lenferna

The five-year-old gelding Belgarion is going for his sixth win in a row and his eighth overall – from just 10 runs. The big question is: will he be fit enough after a four-month rest to beat scarily good opposition in the 1600m Grade 2 WSB Green Point Stakes – one of the principal pointers to the Cape Town season’s climax, the Met, at the end of January? Trainer Justin Snaith said this week Belgarion was working well at home and his gallops were “encouraging”. Those are less confident words than the Cape ace was uttering in Durban in July,...

