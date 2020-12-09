 
 
Frankie rules but debate rages on over best ‘Covid-year’ racehorse

horse news 13 mins ago

The year 2020 will be infamous for decades to come, and anything with that number attached to it will be instantly something apart – for example, names on trophies and honours boards.

Mike Moon
09 Dec 2020
03:47:03 PM
Frankie rules but debate rages on over best 'Covid-year' racehorse

Frankie Dettori celebrates victory on Stradivarius in the 2019 Ascot Gold Cup. Picture: AFP/File/Adrian DENNIS

One World was a weirdly appropriately named winner of the Sun Met back in January and that’s how his victory will long be recalled. Belgarion and Summer Pudding are forever the “Covid-year” Durban July and Summer Cup champions. Lanfranco “Frankie” Dettori clinched the 2020 Longines World’s Best Jockey title at the weekend, topping a year-long competition based on results in the 100 highest-ranked Group or Grade 1 races across the globe. It’s the fourth time the charismatic Italian-British rider has won the award, but it will be the one that stands apart from the others and remind racing fans of...

