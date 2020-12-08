Hong Kong gallops on, through sickness and strife

PREMIUM!
Hong Kong gallops on, through sickness and strifehorse news 11 hours ago
Hong Kong is suffering its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, not to mention ongoing scary political turmoil, yet it has resolutely pushed ahead with its famous international racing festival this week.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine
General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria
Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA
Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops
Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting