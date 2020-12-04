 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Heritage field and Met noms are skimpy, but quality is a silver lining

horse news 1 hour ago

With the R1 million Grade 1 Met, the silver lining is the 25 nominations containing most of the best horses in the country – so Cape Town’s historic, prestigious race will not lack quality.

Mike Moon
04 Dec 2020
10:55:21 AM
PREMIUM!
Heritage field and Met noms are skimpy, but quality is a silver lining

Trainer Paul Peter has entered Horse of the Year Summer Pudding in the R1-million Grade 1 Met on Saturday. Picture: Michel Bega

The lack of a full field for the WSB Grand Heritage at the Vaal on Saturday and a diet-size list of first entries for the Sun Met in January drove home the point that the game is battling. With the R1 million Grade 1 Met, the silver lining is the 25 nominations containing most of the best horses in the country – so Cape Town’s historic, prestigious race will not lack quality. One top-rank horse missing is Joe Soma-trained Got The Greenlight, who struggled in the last Cape season. Trainer Paul Peter has entered Horse of the Year Summer Pudding,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Public sector unions want govt to enforce 2018 wage agreement

Politics Nasrec, 3 years later: Zuma camp not dead and buried yet

Covid-19 Level 1 crackdown for SA, higher lockdown restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay

Covid-19 Lockdown: Extension for expired driving licences, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.