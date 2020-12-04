Heritage field and Met noms are skimpy, but quality is a silver lining

PREMIUM!
Heritage field and Met noms are skimpy, but quality is a silver lininghorse news 1 hour ago
With the R1 million Grade 1 Met, the silver lining is the 25 nominations containing most of the best horses in the country – so Cape Town’s historic, prestigious race will not lack quality.
