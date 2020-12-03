 
 
Merit rating cherry on top for Summer Pudding

horse news 1 hour ago

Some racing fans might think she’s better than that, having fallen head-over-heels in love with the charismatic filly after her feats of the past year: nine wins from nine starts, a Triple Tiara, three Grade 1 triumphs and a “major” in the bag.

Mike Moon
03 Dec 2020
01:36:45 PM
Merit rating cherry on top for Summer Pudding

Groom Patrick Mange with Summer Cup winner Summer Pudding, 25 November 2020, at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. 28 November. Picture: Michel Bega

Summer Pudding had her merit rating shoved up a hefty 10 points – from 119 to 129 – following her sensational victory in Saturday's 2000m World Sports Betting Gauteng Summer Cup at Turffontein. This puts Mauritzfontein Stud's four-year-old in sixth spot in the official rankings of South Africa's racehorses – behind Rainbow Bridge (134), Hawwaam (134), Do It Again (133), Vardy (133) and Soqrat (130). With Hawwaam in the process of being exported and Soqrat retired to stud, Summer Pudding is effectively the fourth best horse in the country. Some racing fans might think she's better than that, having fallen head-over-heels in love with the charismatic filly after her feats of the past year: nine wins from nine starts, a Triple Tiara, three Grade 1 triumphs and a "major" in the bag.

