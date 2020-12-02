 
 
Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing

horse news 2 hours ago

Racing will not come to an immediate halt following the shock decision to stop issuing permits for horses to be transported around the country. But the outlook for 2021 is very uncertain.

Mike Moon & Danie Theron
02 Dec 2020
06:10:18 AM
Horse export protocols were being used as “a pawn” in a battle between South Africa and the European Union over poultry exports and imports a non-profit company responsible for equine welfare on behalf of government as said. Picture: iStock

The future of horse racing in South Africa is being threatened by an international agricultural trade deal wrangle. Horse export protocols were being used as “a pawn” in a battle between South Africa and the European Union (EU) over poultry exports and imports, said Adrian Todd, MD of SA Equine Health and Protocols (SAEHP), a non-profit company responsible for equine welfare on behalf of government. Racing will not come to an immediate halt following the shock decision to stop issuing permits for horses to be transported around the country. But the outlook for 2021 is very uncertain and the prestigious...

