 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How the Summer Cup stopped a revolution

horse news 2 hours ago

The history of South Africa might have been very different if it hadn’t been for the Summer Cup, the highveld’s biggest horse race, which will be run once again this Saturday.

Mike Moon
25 Nov 2020
02:21:56 PM
PREMIUM!
How the Summer Cup stopped a revolution

Picture: iStock

Racing is generally well-removed from great global events and the political tides that determine our fate. But, just sometimes, it gallops onto the main stage. Such was the case in December 1895, as Cecil John Rhodes was cooking up an insurrection against the Transvaal government of President Paul Kruger. The mining magnate and colonial intriguer, along with sidekick Leander Starr Jameson, hatched a plot for Johannesburg’s gold prospectors to annex their diggings from Oom Paul’s Pretoria-based Boer government. The “Uitlanders” – fortune seekers from all over the world – camped on the Witwatersrand’s newly discovered goldfields and figured they could...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens

Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.