Will pick 6 pool record fall at Turffontein?

horse news 14 mins ago

The South African record pick 6 pool of R21.2 million, set at the 2019 Summer Cup meeting, could be broken on Saturday.

Mike Moon
24 Nov 2020
11:46:10 AM
Picture for illustration.

The TAB is predicting a pick 6 “Megapool” of at least R20 million – thanks to a carryover leg-up of R5 million. All true punters, seeking redemption from a miserable year of sickness and silliness, will be inclined to give this one a go – and possibly push the popular exotic bet past that colossal total of a year ago. On the one hand, it seems incredible in a time of recession and depression that such a huge pot of cash is in play. On the other hand, tough times tend to fuel the gambling spirit. There is a massive...

