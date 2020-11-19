 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Racist anti-Diwali tirade leads to claims of widespread racism in horse racing

horse news 3 hours ago

Racing industry roleplayers have distanced themselves from Frank Robinson’s alleged racist comments, but there are now calls for a boycott of racing in KZN, amid allegations of a lack of transformation in the sport.

Sipho Mabena
19 Nov 2020
05:00:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Racist anti-Diwali tirade leads to claims of widespread racism in horse racing

iStock

The horseracing world has been rocked by claims of racism after a KwaZulu-Natal horse trainer, seemingly upset by Diwali fireworks, allegedly referred to Indians as “a piece of sh*t race” and “stupid and childish” on social media. The National Horseracing Authority (NHA) has confirmed that an inquiry into the alleged racist comments by trainer Frank Robinson is under way. Following “careful consideration” of the post and the “prima facie evidence”, the regulatory, licensing and governing body also slapped Robinson with an interim suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry. The suspension prevents Robinson from entering or declaring horses under his...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.