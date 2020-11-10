 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

You have Covid-19 to thank for bargain horses

horse news 19 hours ago

South Africa’s strict export controls, combined with the jitters surrounding coronavirus, have made it a good year for those who have a few extra rands lying around and are looking to buy a racehorse.

Mike Moon
10 Nov 2020
04:32:26 PM
PREMIUM!
You have Covid-19 to thank for bargain horses

Picture for illustration purposes. A field of horses and jockeys during a race. Picture: iStock

This could be a good week to buy a racehorse. South African thoroughbreds are very undervalued in the world market – thanks to cumbersome export protocols – and are changing hands even cheaper this year thanks to coronavirus jitters. Thus, Bloodstock South Africa’s National Two-Year-Old (2YO) Sale in Germiston on Thursday and Friday offers brave souls a chance to purchase choice horseflesh at keen prices. The 2YO Sale is traditionally a value-for-money auction anyway and, in a fearful world, it’s likely to be even better value than usual. JJ The Jet Plane, The Apache, Iridescence, Noah From Goa, River Jetez...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.