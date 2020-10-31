 
 
Neil Andrews: The face of the Charity Mile

horse news 7 hours ago

The usual excited crowd will be absent from Saturday’s Charity Mile race meeting at Turffontein – and one person in particular will be missed: Neil Andrews.

Mike Moon
31 Oct 2020
05:00:21 AM
Neil Andrews: The face of the Charity Mile

Master of ceremonies Neil Andrews during the Powerade Performance Academy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last year. Pictures: Gallo Images

The chirpy TV sport presenter underwent a triple heart bypass operation this week and had to be “scratched” from the line-up of celebrities who annually add a touch of glamour to the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile. Andrews, 55, was understandably not taking calls, but his wife Hlohlo reported he was “doing really well” after the operation, was breathing on his own after being weaned off a ventilator and had nursing staff “eating out of the palm of his hand”. Over the years, Andrews has become something of “the face” of the popular charity day – a constant among the...

