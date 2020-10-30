Jockey in confident mood

PREMIUM!
Jockey in confident moodhorse news 3 hours ago
Jockey Piere Strydom has picked up the ride on Riverstown in tomorrow’s Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein and is expecting a big run from his mount.

