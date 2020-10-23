 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Jockey hit with R60K fine after controversial dead-heat win

horse news 1 hour ago

Jockey Chase Maujean has right of appeal against both the finding and penalty imposed.

Mike Moon
23 Oct 2020
01:34:20 PM
PREMIUM!
Jockey hit with R60K fine after controversial dead-heat win

Chase Maujean riding Kilauea earlier in the year.

Jockey Chase Maujean has been handed a R60 000 fine for the way he rode a horse when it dead-heated to win a much talked about race at Turffontein on 26 September. Half the penalty, R30 000, is suspended for a year provided Maujean is not found guilty of a repeat contravention of Rule 62.2.2. Maujean’s mount Puerto Manzano shared the spoils of a seven-horse Maiden Plate with stable companion Thumbs Up, ridden by Raymond Danielson. Remarkably, both horses raced in the colours of co-owner Laurence Wernars. The stipendiary stewards, unhappy with the effort Maujean put in, convened a formal...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.