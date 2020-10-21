 
 
Top owner quits – after horses win in a dead-heat

horse news 21 hours ago

Racing has lost one of its most valuable owners, and also reignited debates about the use of the whip, with Laurence Wernars callin git quits.

Mike Moon
21 Oct 2020
03:21:30 PM
Top owner quits – after horses win in a dead-heat

If we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, it just did – for South African horse racing anyway. One of the country’s leading owners, home, announced on Tuesday that he was pulling the plug on his racing activities – though he’s keeping some breeding interests. Wernars has more than 250 thoroughbreds in training and at stud. His racing silks of white with a black fleur de lis and red sleeves are familiar around the country, with many runners saddled by rising trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren. Current Wernars star Divine Odyssey finished sixth in the 2020 Durban July, just 3.45...

