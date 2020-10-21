 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Indigenous horse racing gets a modern revival

horse news 21 hours ago

Indigenous horse riding is often confused with bush racing, but the two could not be more different, emphasised the president of the indigenous horse riding association, Gerda Liebenberg. 

Nica Richards
21 Oct 2020
03:12:56 PM
PREMIUM!
Indigenous horse racing gets a modern revival

Sechaba Seotlolla with his horse, Kolomane. Indigenous horse riding is a sport practiced in rural and remote parts of South and southern Africa. Photo: Supplied

Just shy of one year ago, South Africa’s equestrian world gained a new family member – indigenous horse riding.  Ironically, the discipline has been around for decades, but because it is a sport practiced in rural and remote parts of South and Southern Africa, not much is known about it.  Indigenous horse riding was formalised in November 2019, and went through the affiliation process with the South African Equestrian Federation (SAEF), to comply with policies related to sports federations, explained the president of indigenous horse riding association (IHRSA), Gerda Liebenberg.  This, she said, includes adhering to South Africa’s Sports Act,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.