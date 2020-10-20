 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Princess might be missing, but Sean Tarry is very much there

horse news 44 seconds ago

The annual Charity Mile might be a feel-good moment in horse racing, but champion trainer Sean Tarry clearly intends showing no mercy to his rivals when the latest edition is contested at Turffontein on Saturday 31 October.

Mike Moon
20 Oct 2020
04:24:28 PM
PREMIUM!
Princess might be missing, but Sean Tarry is very much there

SEAN TARRY

The Randjesfontein master Sean Tarry has no fewer than seven of the 29 entries for the 1600m Grade 2 contest, which carries a reduced R175,000 stake, but for which Peermont Emperors Palace and other sponsors have put up R1 million for distribution to worthy causes. When nominations were revealed on Monday evening, Tarry’s powerplay included the likes of Grade 1-winning Warrior’s Rest, Tierra Del Fuego, lightly raced Cornish Pomodoro and Zillzaal, who has not run since winning the Gauteng Summer Cup last year. Backing them up are Tree Tumbo, Silver God and progressive filly Victoria Paige. Terra Del Fuego –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.