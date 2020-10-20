Princess might be missing, but Sean Tarry is very much there

PREMIUM!
Princess might be missing, but Sean Tarry is very much therehorse news 44 seconds ago
The annual Charity Mile might be a feel-good moment in horse racing, but champion trainer Sean Tarry clearly intends showing no mercy to his rivals when the latest edition is contested at Turffontein on Saturday 31 October.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
