Frankie Dettori has a little cry as Enable heads off to stud

horse news 19 hours ago

The world’s most celebrated jockey says he couldn’t hold back the tears, as one of the sport’s most successful race mares was retiring to stud.

Mike Moon
14 Oct 2020
03:04:11 PM
Enable and Dettori before her King George prep race at Sandown. Picture: AFP

Frankie Dettori has ridden hundreds of thousands of horses in his 30-plus years as the world’s most celebrated jockey, but it’s his most recent major partnership that has meant the most to him. “She is the horse that I’ve loved the most in all my career; she really touched my heart,” said the Italian-British rider when he heard this week that superstar race mare Enable was retiring to stud. “I did have a cry last night when I was told, but more of joy than sadness because of all the great memories she gave me.” The six-year-old, winner of 11...

