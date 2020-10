Third Summer Cup merit log released

Disappointing runs from Green Haze and Youcanthurrylove in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1 600m on the Inside track at Turffontein on Saturday has resulted in their respective merit ratings being dropped. Youcanthurrylove has gone down from a rating of 114 to 110 after finishing one from last and has again failed to confirm the form of his third place in the Grade 1 SA Classic. Green Haze finished at the back of the field in the race won by Astrix. As a result, Youcanthurrylove has fallen from 11th to 14th position on the log, while listed winner Green Haze dropped...

Disappointing runs from Green Haze and Youcanthurrylove in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1 600m on the Inside track at Turffontein on Saturday has resulted in their respective merit ratings being dropped.

Youcanthurrylove has gone down from a rating of 114 to 110 after finishing one from last and has again failed to confirm the form of his third place in the Grade 1 SA Classic.

Green Haze finished at the back of the field in the race won by Astrix.

As a result, Youcanthurrylove has fallen from 11th to 14th position on the log, while listed winner Green Haze dropped one spot from 10th to 11th position.

There were also updates to merit ratings of some of the horses who fall into the MR Order part of the log.

Got The Greenlight still holds top spot from Summer Pudding with Queen Supreme in third place.

Second entries close at 11am on Monday, 2 November, after which the weights will be announced. Final entries close at 11am on Monday, 16 November with declarations by 11am on Tuesday, 17 November.

The maximum size of the field is 20 runners.

Third Log for the Gauteng Summer Cup

Age Sex Horse Weight MR NMR Wns Trainer 1 4 C GOT THE GREENLIGHT 0 124 123 6 Joe Soma 2 4 F SUMMER PUDDING 0 117 116 7 Paul Peter 3 5 M QUEEN SUPREME (IRE 0 122 122 5 Mike de Kock 4 5 G ZILLZAAL 0 120 120 3 Sean Tarry 5 5 H TIERRA DEL FUEGO 0 122 122 6 Sean Tarry 6 5 M RUNNING BRAVE 0 114 114 7 Paul Matchett 7 5 M RONNIE’S CANDY 0 117 117 5 St John Gray 8 5 G TRISTFUL 0 112 112 4 Tony Rivalland 9 6 G DIVINE ODYSSEY 0 117 117 6 J A Janse van Vuuren 10 6 G HERO’S HONOUR 0 112 112 5 Gary Alexander 11 5 G GREEN HAZE 0 116 116 4 Alec Laird 12 5 G ATYAAB (AUS) 0 115 115 4 Zietsman Oosthuizen 13 5 G CROWN TOWERS (AUS) 0 109 109 3 Justin Snaith 14 4 G YOUCANTHURRYLOVE 0 110 109 4 Fabian Habib 15 5 G CHARLES 0 108 108 3 Mike de Kock 16 4 F BALLET SHOES 0 109 108 1 Candice Dawson 17 4 F VICTORIA PAIGE 0 110 109 2 Sean Tarry 18 6 G PACK LEADER 0 109 109 2 Alec Laird 19 4 G IMPERIAL RUBY 0 107 106 4 Corne Spies 20 5 M CHITENGO 0 110 110 5 Alec Laird Next 5 in Alphabetical Order 7 H DAWN ASSAULT 0 110 110 11 St John Gray 4 G EXPRESSFROMTHEUS 0 101 100 3 Stuart Pettigrew 5 M FACTOR FIFTY 0 107 107 6 David Nieuwenhuizen 6 G ORPHEUS 0 104 104 5 M G Azzie/A A Azzie 7 G TILBURY FORT 0 107 107 6 Sean Tarry MR Order 6 G LIKE A PANTHER 0 110 110 3 Mike de Kock 4 G LEOPOLD 0 104 103 2 J A Janse van Vuuren 4 F SNOW PALACE 0 104 103 3 Corne Spies 7 G DARK MOON RISING 0 103 103 6 Paul Lafferty 4 F KEEP SMILING 0 102 101 1 Sean Tarry 6 M SUNSHINE SILK 0 102 102 7 David Nieuwenhuizen 6 G D’ ARRIVEE 0 102 102 5 Candice Dawson 4 G CORNISH POMODORO 0 102 101 1 Sean Tarry 6 G FULL MAST 0 102 102 5 M G Azzie/A A Azzie 6 G CASH TIME 0 100 100 3 Ashley Fortune 4 G TREE TUMBO 0 100 99 2 Sean Tarry 4 G WESTERN FORT 0 98 97 2 Paul Peter 4 G ALIBI GUY 0 98 97 3 Mike de Kock 4 C CHRISTOPHER ROBIN 0 98 97 5 St John Gray 4 G SEVEN PATRIOTS 0 96 95 4 M G Azzie/A A Azzie 5 G CATEGORY FOUR 0 95 95 7 Grant Maroun 7 G SHENANIGANS 0 92 92 4 Sean Tarry 4 G AKWAAN (AUS) 0 92 91 3 Mike de Kock 4 F DANCE CLASS 0 92 91 6 St John Gray 4 G SWORDER STREET 0 92 91 1 Paul Peter 4 G MASTER SUPREME 0 91 90 2 Candice Dawson 4 G HELLOFARIDE 0 85 84 2 Mike de Kock 4 C NEBRAAS 0 84 83 1 Sean Tarry 5 G AFRICAN ADVENTURE 0 81 81 3 Joe Soma 6 G OUR COYS (AUS) 0 79 79 3 Joe Soma

