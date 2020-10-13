 
 
First entries for Grand Heritage

There are 56 nominations for the WSB Grand Heritage (Non-Black Type), one of the more unusual events on the Highveld horse racing calendar.

Picture for illustrative purposes

The WSB Grand Heritage (Non-Black Type) has proven popular with the betting public since it was introduced a few years ago – as an opportunity for owners of horses below the top grade to win a largish stake, as well as to stimulate punting interest with an oversized field of 28 runners. The regular maximum field size in South Africa is 20. This year, the stake has been reduced in line with prize money cuts across the board since the implosion of operator Phumelela. The Grand Heritage will be contested down the Vaal straight over the unusual distance of 1...

