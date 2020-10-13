First entries for Grand Heritage

PREMIUM!
First entries for Grand Heritagehorse news 2 days ago
There are 56 nominations for the WSB Grand Heritage (Non-Black Type), one of the more unusual events on the Highveld horse racing calendar.
