Spring is sprung and Anything Goes with Mount Pleasant

horse news 2 mins ago

The Joburg Spring Challenge offered up flowering new talent to rival the poppies that are popping up everywhere.

Mike Moon
07 Oct 2020
01:46:41 PM
Spring is sprung and Anything Goes with Mount Pleasant

The spirit of the season. Picture: iStock

Springtime and regeneration form a cliché that can’t escape itself. But, after the action at Turffontein this past Saturday, racing fans will have been glorying in all the schmalz of new growth and blossoming talent – with a hey, and a ho, and a hey-nonny-no, as Will Shakespeare used to say. The Joburg Spring Challenge – two races for boys and girls – offered up flowering new talent to rival the poppies that are popping up everywhere. The spirit of the season even got to battle-hardened veteran trainer Mike de Kock, who announced on his website that he hadn’t been...

