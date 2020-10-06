 
 
The mud and the drugs and the tears – and Sotsass – make it an Arc to remember

Europe’s richest race was marred in controversy, as several runners had to be withdrawn, due to a banned substance in their feed, which could end up costing the manufacturer millions in coming years.

Mike Moon
06 Oct 2020
01:42:14 PM
The mud and the drugs and the tears – and Sotsass – make it an Arc to remember

The famed Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is taking place this weekend.

You wouldn’t want to be in the corridors of Gain Equine Nutrition this week. The horse-feed company’s officials will be dreading a lawyer’s letter that’s about to ping into the inbox from Ballydoyle, the world’s biggest and most successful racehorse training operation. The damages claim could be quite high following dramatic events leading up to the Prix de la Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday. Trainer Aidan O’Brien was forced to withdraw all four of his runners from Europe’s richest race after discovering the banned substance zilpaterol in their blood. The drug – usually used to fatten up cows...

