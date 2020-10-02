 
 
2019-2020 season champions from around the country

The coronavirus pandemic has put paid to awards ceremonies for the time being, but the horse racing industry has decided to honour outstanding performers of the 2019-2020 season nonetheless.

Mike Moon
02 Oct 2020
11:47:58 AM
Highveld Horse of the Year, Hawwaam. Picture: JC Photographics

This week, the Racing Association and Gold Circle announced award winners in various categories. The coveted Horse of the Season titles were won by Hawwaam (Highveld), Golden Ducat (Western Cape), World Radar (Eastern Cape) and Belgarion (KwaZulu-Natal). In a newsletter on Thursday 1 October, the RA said: “ … it was considered necessary to honour the equine and human winners who entertained racing enthusiasts throughout the racing season and trophies are being awarded to our worthy winners”. KwaZulu-Natal racing operator Gold Circle normally throws its own awards party, but also decided to scrap it this year – instead, distributing trophies...

