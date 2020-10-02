2019-2020 season champions from around the country

This week, the Racing Association and Gold Circle announced award winners in various categories. The coveted Horse of the Season titles were won by Hawwaam (Highveld), Golden Ducat (Western Cape), World Radar (Eastern Cape) and Belgarion (KwaZulu-Natal). In a newsletter on Thursday 1 October, the RA said: “ … it was considered necessary to honour the equine and human winners who entertained racing enthusiasts throughout the racing season and trophies are being awarded to our worthy winners”. KwaZulu-Natal racing operator Gold Circle normally throws its own awards party, but also decided to scrap it this year – instead, distributing trophies...

The coveted Horse of the Season titles were won by Hawwaam (Highveld), Golden Ducat (Western Cape), World Radar (Eastern Cape) and Belgarion (KwaZulu-Natal).

In a newsletter on Thursday 1 October, the RA said: “ … it was considered necessary to honour the equine and human winners who entertained racing enthusiasts throughout the racing season and trophies are being awarded to our worthy winners”.

KwaZulu-Natal racing operator Gold Circle normally throws its own awards party, but also decided to scrap it this year – instead, distributing trophies at its race meeting at Greyville last Sunday, where races were named after the winners.

HIGHVELD

Champion two-year-old filly: Springs Of Carmel, owned by Mr JT Peter, trained by Paul Peter & bred by Klawervlei Stud

Two-year-old colt/gelding: Mount Pleasant (AUS), owned by Mr DD MacLean, trained by Mike de Kock & bred by Makybe Racing & Breeding, Vic.

Three-year-old filly: Summer Pudding, owned by Mauritzfontein (Pty) Ltd (Nom: Mrs JB Jell), trained by Paul Peter & bred by Wilgerbosdrift & MauritzfonteinThree-year-old colt/gelding: Got The

Greenlight , owned by Messrs D Chinsammy, H Adams & JA Soma, trained by Joe Soma & bred by Nadeson Park Stud

Older horse: Hawwaam , owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, trained by Mike de Kock & bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Sprinter: Rivarine, owned by Dr M Taljaardt & Mrs S Azzie, trained by Mike and Adam Azzie & bred by Avontuur Thoroughbred Farm & Mr & Mrs CA Amm

Middle-distance horse: Hawwaam , owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, trained by Mike de Kock & bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Stayer: Out Of Your League, owned by Messrs JJ Habib, Est Late SFG Habib, GJ Nassif, J Nassif, NJ Nassif, Miss NK Nassif, Mr WC Nassif & Mrs C Nassif & Tri-Deal Sixteen CC (Nom: Mr ZL Nassif), trained by Fabian Habib & bred by Mr W Nel

Horse of the season: Hawwaam , owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, trained by Mike de Kock & bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Work rider: Joe Gwingwizha

Groom of the season: Sonke Cacambile

Apprentice: Luke Ferraris

Jockey: Warren Kennedy

Trainer Sean Tarry

Breeder: Klawervlei Stud

Owner: Chris van Niekerk

NORTHERN CAPE

Racing at Flamingo Park was discontinued in March 2020 and the RA decided to make awards in just three human categories.

Trainer: Cliffie Miller

Owner: Francois du Toit

Jockey: Muzi Yeni

WESTERN CAPE

Juvenile male: Erik The Red , owned by Varsfontein Stud (Pty) Ltd, (Nom: Mr J S Kalmonson, trained by Justin Snaith and bred by Varsfontein Stud

Juvenile filly: Delta Queen , owned by Khaya Stables (Pty) Limited, trained by Dean Kannemeyer and bred by Avontuur Thoroughbred Farm and Mr and Mrs CA Amm

Three-year-old male: Golden Ducat, owned by Mr and Mrs MLP Rattray, trained by Eric Sands and bred by Wilgerbosdrift and Mauritzfontein

Three-year-old filly: Missisippi Burning, owned by Mr MJA Ferreira, trained by Adam Marcus and bred by Rathmor Stud (Nom: Mr MA McHardy)

Older male: One World , owned by Messrs EA Braun, KP Truter, AJ van Huyssteen and Mrs Jane Truter, trained by Vaughan Marshall and bred by Klawervlei Stud

Older female: Clouds Unfold, owned by Drakenstein Stud (Nominee: Mrs GA Rupert), trained by Candice Bass-Robinson and bred by Drakenstein Stud (Nom: Mrs GA Rupert)

Sprinter: Russet Air, owned by Messrs MW Bass, BP Finch, NM Shirtliff and Mrs K Finch, trained by Candice Bass-Robinson and bred at Lammerskraal Stud

Miler: Vardy, owned by Messrs B Kantor, GL Blank, J Sarkis and D Yutar, trained by Adam Marcus and Tawny Syndicate

Middle-distance: Golden Ducat, owned by Mr and Mrs MLP Rattray, trained by Eric Sands and bred by Wilgerbosdrift and Mauritzfontein

Stayer: Katak, owned by Messrs Bryn Ressell, NM Shirtliff and ELP Steyn, trained by Piet Steyn and bred at Highlands Farm Stud (Pty) Ltd

Horse of the Year: Golden Ducat

WP Grooms’ School work rider: L Geledu

Groom of the year: Zibuyisile Lucky Jevu

Apprentice: Joshwin Solomons

Jockey: Richard Fourie

Trainer: Justin Snaith

Acknowledgement of Achievement Award: Eric Sands

Owner: Ridgemont (Nom: Mr Wayne Kieswetter). This award is not only based on official NHRA stats (excludes all sales/bonus stakes races) but also takes into account the overall contribution to racing in the Western Cape.

EASTERN CAPE

Two-year-old filly: Herrin, owned by Messrs CG & LF Scribante, SM Davis & Mrs NA Davis, trained by Alan Greeff and bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Two-year-old colt/gelding: Global Drummer, owned by Mr VC Veeramootoo, trained by Gavin Smith and bred by Ascot Stud (Pty) Ltd

Three-year-old filly: World Radar, owned by Wilgerbosdrift (Pty) Ltd (Nom: Mrs M Slack), trained by Alan Greeff and bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Three-year-old colt/gelding: Foreign Source, owned by Messrs Anthony Williams & A Puggia, trained by Alan Greeff and bred by Ascot Stud (Pty) Ltd

Older filly/mare: Elusive Heart, owned by Chrigor Stud (Pty) Ltd (Nom: Mrs S Hattingh) & Mr PG de Beyer, trained by Sharon Kotzen and bred by Narrow Creek Stud

Older colt/gelding: Africa’s Gold, owned by Messrs FJ van der Berg, EJ Jacot-Guillarmod, DJ Kirkness & The Carefree Syndicate (Nom: Mr JL van Heerden), trained by Alan Greeff and bred by Malachi Stud & Racing (Pty) Ltd

Sprinter: World Radar, owned by Wilgerbosdrift (Pty) Ltd (Nom: Mrs M Slack), trained by Alan Greeff and bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein

Stayer: Africa’s Gold, owned by Messrs FJ van der Berg, EJ Jacot-Guillarmod, DJ Kirkness & The Carefree Syndicate (Nom: Mr JL van Heerden), trained by Alan Greeff and bred by Malachi Stud & Racing (Pty) Ltd

Polytrack colt/gelding: Master Newton, owned by Mr JNA Mantel, trained by Gavin Smith and bred by Aurora Thoroughbreds

Polytrack filly/mare: Stream Of Kindness, owned Messrs B & M du Toit & Mr and Mrs A C Greeff, trained by Alan Greeff and bred by Highlands Farm Stud (Pty) Ltd

Horse of the season: World Radar

Work rider: S Watson

Groom of the season: Lwazi Mgoqi

Apprentice: J Mphanya

Jockey: Greg Cheyne

Local jockey: Teaque Gould

Trainer: Alan Greeff

Owner: Mr CG and LF Scribante

KWAZULU-NATAL

Juvenile filly: Vernichey

Juvenile male: Tempting Fate

Three-year-old filly: Mary O

Three-year-old male: Padre Pio

Older horses: Temple Grafin & Marchingontogether

Sprinter: Ultra Magnus

Stayer: Paths of Victory

Trainer: Garth Puller

Jockey: Warren Kennedy

Apprentice: Luke Ferraris

Owner: Mario Ferreira

Breeder: Mauritzfontein & Wilgerbosdrift

Horse of the season: Belgarion

