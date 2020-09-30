Vivre le Arc, jolie fille Enable, aller Frankie

PREMIUM!
Vivre le Arc, jolie fille Enable, aller Frankiehorse news 1 hour ago
It’s not a horse race, it’s a monument. So reads the witty marketing slogan on posters for the Prix de la Arc de Triomphe – the famous French occasion at ParisLongchamp that takes place for the 99th time on Sunday.
