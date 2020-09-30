 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Vivre le Arc, jolie fille Enable, aller Frankie

horse news 1 hour ago

It’s not a horse race, it’s a monument. So reads the witty marketing slogan on posters for the Prix de la Arc de Triomphe – the famous French occasion at ParisLongchamp that takes place for the 99th time on Sunday.

Mike Moon
30 Sep 2020
02:56:17 PM
PREMIUM!
Vivre le Arc, jolie fille Enable, aller Frankie

The famed Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is taking place this weekend.

On the France Galop website, the message is not as subtle. “The Greatest Horse Race in the World”, it declares. American and Australian racing people might quibble about that assertion, but the British and Irish don’t seem to mind it – probably because for many decades they have been raiding across the channel, winning the race and carrying home the spoils. The “Arc” is the richest race in Europe and is, arguably, the most influential and prestigious one on the continent. It is certainly the premier middle-distance test for horses of all ages and sexes (except geldings), with not a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed

Weather Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.