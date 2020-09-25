Pick 6 carryover millions beckon weekend treasure hunters

Betting pools, like race stakes, might be somewhat reduced in the age of pandemic, but millions are millions and there’s quite a few of those going begging at South Africa’s three race meetings on Saturday and Sunday. Another spot of cheer is the first feature race of the Western Cape spring and summer season – the Listed Settlers Trophy, a handicap event at Durbanville that has attracted a smart-looking field of horses just outside the top level. In a sobering reminder of the straits local racing finds itself in, the Settlers prizemoney is nearly half what it was last year,...

Another spot of cheer is the first feature race of the Western Cape spring and summer season – the Listed Settlers Trophy, a handicap event at Durbanville that has attracted a smart-looking field of horses just outside the top level.

In a sobering reminder of the straits local racing finds itself in, the Settlers prizemoney is nearly half what it was last year, when subsequent Durban July winner Belgarion won the race as part of his craftily plotted campaign to national herodom. Something else cut back is the distance of this venerable race – from 2400m to 2000m – to better complement a coronavirus-hit and rejigged feature race programme.

A bit of research by Sporting Post’s scribes has revealed this to be a favourite of trainer Justin Snaith, who will be going for his third win in a row – after Magnificent Seven and Belgarion.

On Saturday he saddles three of the nine runners, with six-year-old gelding Love Happens appearing to be the pick with Richard Fourie in the saddle. The son of recently retired champion stallion Silvano is an ultra-consistent performer overdue a fourth career victory.

Stablemate Bayberry, an improving four-year-old, could easily cause a minor upset, while even Snaith’s third string Duchess Of Bourbon has form credentials. Andre Nel’s shiny duo of Crome Yellow and Silver De Lange, who bracket the handicap, appear to be the main outside challenge.

However, with no clear banker elsewhere in the Pick 6, many punters will be pinning their hopes on Love Happens.

The Durbanville Pick 6 pool is expected to hit R1 million, courtesy of a R100,000 carryover. The first leg, Race 4, is off at 1.45pm.

Saturday also sees racing at Tuffontein in Joburg, where the Pick 6 is likely to swell to R2.5 million, kicking off with R250,000. Leg 1, Race 4, is at 2pm.

The KwaZulu-Natal action is at Greyville on Sunday and a R2 million pot is the prediction from a foundation of R200,000. This one starts in Race 3 at 1.35pm.

