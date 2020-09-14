 
 
Oppenheimer women mine silverware at Equus Awards

horse news 2 mins ago

It was a night of triumph for the Oppenheimer horse racing dynasty at the 2019-2020 Equus Awards on Sunday.

Mike Moon
14 Sep 2020
12:33:23 PM
Mary Slack. Photo: Sporting Post

A Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Mary Slack, daughter of 20th-century racing legends Harry and Bridget Oppenheimer. Their granddaughter Jessica’s Jell’s unbeaten filly Summer Pudding was named Horse of the Year. Summer Pudding was bred by the mother-daughter team of Slack and Jell, who have combined their breeding operations of Wilgerbosdrift and Mauritzfontein. This helped them to the special Outstanding Breeder Award for the season recently concluded. There was more. The family’s amazing mare Halfway To Heaven – mother of three Grade 1 champions from as many foals – was unsurprisingly Broodmare of the Year for the second year...

