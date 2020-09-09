 
 
The time has come for (nearly) everyone to own a racehorse

What better way to aim for those inclusivity targets than by spreading ownership as widely as possible, as is the case with the past weekend’s Kentucky Derby winner who has 4,600 co-owners?

09 Sep 2020
Picture for illustration purposes. A field of horses and jockeys during a race. Picture: iStock

Authentic, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby in the US at the weekend, has no fewer than 4,600 co-owners. Imagine all those folks trying to cram into the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs’ racecourse, eager to pat their champion on the hindquarter? Perhaps it was a good thing a pandemic ban prevented crowds from attending the 146th running of the famous old race! In South Africa, we have a fair amount of syndicate ownership of horses, with sometimes up to a dozen people on hand to proudly lead in their winner. Though there is nothing locally on the scale...

