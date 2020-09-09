The time has come for (nearly) everyone to own a racehorse

PREMIUM!
The time has come for (nearly) everyone to own a racehorsehorse news 1 day ago
What better way to aim for those inclusivity targets than by spreading ownership as widely as possible, as is the case with the past weekend’s Kentucky Derby winner who has 4,600 co-owners?
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?
Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid
Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths