Stamina and courage found wanting at Equus Awards

horse news 15 hours ago

Which galloper will be named Horse of the Year at the Equus Awards this coming weekend?

Mike Moon
08 Sep 2020
11:44:15 AM
PREMIUM!
Hawwaam is the favourite to be crowned the Horse of the Year at the Equus Awards. Picture: JC Photographics

Colt Hawwaam, winner of two Grade 1 races in the 2019-2020 season and currently in the export pipeline, is probably favourite to land the honour, though Rainbow Bridge has a similar record for the term and presents a strong case. Valiant filly Summer Pudding, wearing her Triple Tiara, could sweep it away from under the noses of the boys. Equus Awards might not mean a whole lot to the average punter, but they are a big thing in the lives of South African thoroughbred breeders, in particular. A controversial decision to do away with the 2020 Champion Stayer category will,...

