Durbanville meeting moved to Sunday 6 September

The poor conditions have led to the decision to move the race meeting scheduled for Durbanville on Saturday 5 September to Sunday 6 September, when conditions are forecast to be dry and sunny.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Kenilworth Racing said racegoers must note that the times of the eight races have also been adjusted.

The new starting times are as follows:

Race 1: 12.40pm

Race 2: 1.15pm

Race 3: 1.45pm

Race 4: 2.22pm

Race 5: 2.58pm

Race 6: 3.35pm

Race 7: 4.10pm

Race 8: 4.45pm

The meeting scheduled for Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Sunday 6 September will go ahead as planned.

