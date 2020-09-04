Durbanville meeting moved to Sunday 6 September

The poor conditions have led to the decision to move the race meeting scheduled for Durbanville on Saturday 5 September to Sunday 6 September, when conditions are forecast to be dry and sunny.
In a statement released on Friday morning, Kenilworth Racing said racegoers must note that the times of the eight races have also been adjusted.
The new starting times are as follows:
Race 1: 12.40pm
Race 2: 1.15pm
Race 3: 1.45pm
Race 4: 2.22pm
Race 5: 2.58pm
Race 6: 3.35pm
Race 7: 4.10pm
Race 8: 4.45pm
The meeting scheduled for Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Sunday 6 September will go ahead as planned.
