Durbanville meeting moved to Sunday 6 September



Current track conditions at Durbanville are still very wet after all the rain earlier in the week and there is further rain forecast for tomorrow.

The poor conditions have led to the decision to move the race meeting scheduled for Durbanville on Saturday 5 September to Sunday 6 September, when conditions are forecast to be dry and sunny.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Kenilworth Racing said racegoers must note that the times of the eight races have also been adjusted.

The new starting times are as follows:
Race 1: 12.40pm
Race 2: 1.15pm
Race 3: 1.45pm
Race 4: 2.22pm
Race 5: 2.58pm
Race 6: 3.35pm
Race 7: 4.10pm
Race 8: 4.45pm

The meeting scheduled for Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Sunday 6 September will go ahead as planned.

