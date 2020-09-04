 
 
Spring Spree in Joburg; winter of discontent in Kentucky

horse news

While the local racing fans celebrate racing’s rescue plan, reports suggest that there will be more people outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, protesting cruelty to animals, than there will be inside for the Kentucky Derby.

Mike Moon
04 Sep 2020
11:38:50 AM
Spring Spree in Joburg; winter of discontent in Kentucky

No spectators will be allowed to attend the Kentucky Derby horse race, Churchill Downs announced Friday. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/ANDY LYONS

There won’t be the usual 150,000 racegoers singing My Old Kentucky Home together at Churchill Downs on Saturday 6 September, as the almost-empty racecourse stages the famous Kentucky Derby. But there will be a song in the heart of racing fans in South Africa as Turffontein heralds the arrival of the season of renewal with the Spring Spree Stakes. The local good mood is much boosted by the week’s news that a rescue plan for local racing has been accepted and the industry is looking to a spring-like future. The US’s biggest race is not only clouded over by pandemic...

