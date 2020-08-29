 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Is the Gold Cup really a boat race?

horse news 2 days ago

Sunshine Silk, Dharma, Shenanigans, Before Noon are upset material.

Mike Moon
29 Aug 2020
05:07:04 AM
PREMIUM!
Is the Gold Cup really a boat race?

Picture for illustration purposes. A field of horses and jockeys during a race. Picture: iStock

All the talk about boat races in Durban this weekend has nothing to do with aquatic sports, but rather about equine action at Greyville. “Boat race” is horse racing lingo for a “two-horse race”, a contest in which only two of the runners are reckoned to have any chance of winning. The term comes from the annual Oxford-Cambridge universities rowing race, where there are only two competitors. At Greyville today, there will be plenty of combatants in every race – and there’s the rub. Champion jockey Warren Kennedy was quoted this week saying he believed the Champions Cup was indeed...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.