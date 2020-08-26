 
 
How a singing jockey won the Gold Cup

horse news 1 day ago

With the absence of fans in the stands this weekend, the ghostly songs of past winners might be clearly audible around Greyville.

Mike Moon
26 Aug 2020
02:29:41 PM
How a singing jockey won the Gold Cup

Picture for illustration purposes. DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

It’s a long and winding road around Greyville, the triangular-shaped racecourse in the urban jungle of Durban. A lot can happen on such a long journey, as many a favourite for the Gold Cup has found. And, if you listen carefully, you might even hear the ghostly song of a long-dead jockey. This 3,200m event sees the horses start at the 400m pole and pass the finishing post and cheering crowds before they set out to complete a full lap of the course. It’s an epic race and one that has written a dramatic narrative in South African horse racing....

