Slack and co to Phumelela rescue

horse news 14 hours ago

Oppenheimer daughters will put up R550m to keep the company afloat.

Mike Moon
20 Aug 2020
05:15:49 AM
Picture for illustration purposes. A field of horses and jockeys during a race. Picture: iStock

Mary Oppenheimer Daughters (MOD) looks likely to take over the horse racing interests of bankrupt Phumelela Gaming and Leisure – if creditors vote to accept a proposed business rescue plan. If the plan gets the nod, MOD will put up R550 million in funding to keep the company afloat while its financial house is put in order and racing in SA is saved. Business rescue practitioner John Evans released his plan for SA’s biggest racing operator and betting company yesterday. Evans calls for Phumelela to continue trading under rescue administration until at least 2022, while many of its component parts...

