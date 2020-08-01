 
 
Yearling sale running

Plenty of interest in offerings from top stud farms from around country.

Mike Moon
01 Aug 2020
06:01:30 AM
Picture for illustration purposes. A field of horses and jockeys during a race. Picture: iStock

The National Yearling Sale (NYS) is being held this weekend in what must be the most adverse circumstances the venerable event has faced in its long history. Sickness and economic blight are everywhere. Nonetheless, there is plenty of interest in offerings from top stud farms throughout the country – and auctioneers Bloodstock SA will hope to see heavy hitters weighing in remotely if they can’t be in the atmospheric “bullring” of the TBA Sales Complex in Germiston. Thoroughbred horse sales often defy tough times and dire predictions – perhaps because horse racing offers a wonderful escape from prevailing gloom. Just...

