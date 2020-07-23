Catch some July Fever

It is not in its regular slot of the first Saturday in July and you can’t go and watch the race this year, but there is no doubt that Durban July fever is building.

For me the Durban July normally means a massive gathering at my house with family and friends and copious amounts of food, drink and, of course, betting. On occasion we have even had a dads race on the road, much to the neighbours amusement.

This year we will all be watching from our own homes, but that won’t stop us from having our annual Durban July draw where we all put money in and draw horses – and as many of my friends will

tell you, the final result is usually my gran winning the pool.

This year’s draw will be done over Zoom rather than in person and I am also considering livestreaming the race to those who would usually join us so we can all share in the excitement.

I am not going to let Covid-19 get in the way of a great day’s racing.

This July certainly looks wide open.

Justin Snaith-trained Belgarion is favourite at 4/1, with consistent Rainbow Bridge at 9/2. The odds then go out to 8/1 for Vardy and Got The Greenlight.

Bunker Hunt, the first of the horses in double figures, is at 10/1, Do It Again, last year’s winner, is 12/1 and my fancy, the Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat, is on offer at 13/1.

I will be shouting this one home loudly, as I got some 55/1 a few weeks back.

The beauty of the July is the interest in tote bets like Swingers, Trifectas, Pick 6s and Jackpots and I will be doing a couple of YouTube shows this week, with guys who know a lot who can hopefully steer us in the direction of some winning bets.

So if you are looking to spice up your weekend, this is an event that appeals to everyone, even those who only watch one horse race a year. I can guarantee you a great afternoon.

