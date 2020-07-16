Big bucks to be won on July day

While the Vodacom Durban July will be run behind closed doors on 25 July at Greyville, there will be plenty reasons why armchair bettors can enjoy the day on their coach in front of their televisions TAB will be offering a full array of carryovers that will boost pools on the day to massive proportions. The main carryover will be a R2 million bonus to kick-start the Pick 6 pool and it’s estimated to reach R 15 million. The Pick 6 starts in race four and finishes on race nine. One of the most popular bets on the Vodacom Durban...

The main carryover will be a R2 million bonus to kick-start the Pick 6 pool and it’s estimated to reach R 15 million. The Pick 6 starts in race four and finishes on race nine. One of the most popular bets on the Vodacom Durban July itself is the Quartet and the pool will have a R1 million carryover to start it off. The estimated pool is R12 million.

The BiPot is a favourite as it starts in race two and is over by race seven. That pool begins with a carryover of R100 000 and is forecast to reach R750,000. Jackpot 1 starts in race five with an addition of R200,000 and is estimated to reach R2 million.

There will also be a R100,000 Trifecta carryover in race nine, which is the Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes over 1 600m, the other Grade 1 race on the card. That pool is predicted to reach R1 million.

For those who like to play the Jackpot Quickmix 2, that bet has a carryover of R25,000 and is estimated to reach R100,000. There will also be two carryovers at the 26 July Kenilworth meeting: R200,000 to the Pick 6 (estimated pool R2 million) and R50,000 to Jackpot 1 (estimated pool R600,000).

