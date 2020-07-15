Do It Again has tough July task from outside draw

Two-time Durban July hero Do It Again received a blow to his chances of landing a historic hat-trick when he drew the rank outside gate of 18 for the famous race at Greyville on 25 July.

The ruling ante-post favourite, Belgarion, fared little better, drawing 17. By contrast, well-fancied Rainbow Bridge – runner-up to Do It Again in 2019 – will start from No 2 stall. Bookmakers wasted no time in easing Belgarion slightly and tightening Rainbow Bridge into joint favouritism at 4-1.

Do It Again was shunted out from 13-2 to 17-2. Starting in pole position, in No 1 gate immediately inside Rainbow Bridge, is his younger full brother and stablemate Golden Ducat (16-1). There were no surprises when the 18-horse field, plus two reserves, for an unprecedented, “behind-closed-doors” renewal of the event was unveiled in a televised ceremony yesterday.

One horse that might have got the nod from the selection panel was Eyes Wide Open from the Glen Kotzen stable, but he was scratched on Monday at the final declarations stage. This was probably good news for the connections of Durban-trained mare Camphoratus, the lowest merit-rated horse in the line-up. No spectators will be allowed on the racecourse for the July meeting, which was delayed by three weeks because of the pandemic. Only essential stable staff and officials will be present as SA’s top horses battle it out in the shadow of Greyville’s vast, empty grandstands.

The meeting will get extensive television coverage on DStv and SABC, with various “virtual” events – such as fashion competitions – staged to coincide with the broadcasts. A couple of jockey engagements have yet to be announced, with travel restrictions complicating arrangements of riders around the country.

Do It Again became the sixth horse in the July’s 123-year history to record two wins when he triumphed in 2019 – and he now bids to be the first to three victories. To help him overcome that wide draw, the five-year-old gelding has the able assistance of former champion jockey Anton Marcus, whose five July wins are unequalled.

Cape Town conditioner Justin Snaith is the man packing the most heat in the race – with five runners, including three of the top six in the betting: Belgarion, Do It Again and Bunker Hunt. His other contenders are two females, Miyabi Gold and Silvano’s Pride. The latter has been mentioned as a possible pacemaker in the race – not necessarily on behalf of her more fancied stable companions as she’s been known to win from the front.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry will saddle two hopefuls – Tierra Del Fuego (33-1) and Shango (20-1). Internationally renowned Mike de Kock sends out just the one – highly talented Australian-bred colt import Soqrat (14-1). It is important to remember that KwaZulu-Natal operator Gold Circle now numbers horses according to their draws – not according to weights.

So, the horse drawn in Gate No 1 (Golden Ducat) gets the No 1 saddle cloth, while joint topweights Rainbow Bridge and Vardy are numbered according to their draws (2 and 9).

info

Field for the Durban July: 1 Golden Ducat, 2 Rainbow Bridge, 3 Padre Pio, 4 Miyabi Gold, 5 Soqrat, 6 Twist Of Fate, 7 Shango, 8 Capoeira, 9 Vardy, 10 Divine Odyssey, 11 Tierra Del Fuego, 12 It’s My Turn, 13 Got The Greenlight, 14 Bunker Hunt, 15 Silvano’s Pride, 16 Camphoratus, 17 Belgarion, 18 Do It Again. Reserves: Tristful, Hero’s Honour.

Betting: 4-1 Rainbow Bridge, Belgarion; 13-2 Vardy; 7-1 Got The Greenlight; 8-1 Do It Again; 10-1 Bunker Hunt; 14-1 Soqrat; 16-1 Twist Of Fate, Golden Ducat; 20-1 Shango25-1 Padre Pio, Miyabi Gold; 33-1 and upwards.

