How they line up for the 2020 Durban July

Two-time Durban July hero Do It Again received a blow to his chances of landing a historic hat-trick when he drew the rank outside gate 18 for the famous race at Greyville on 25 July. The ruling ante-post favourite Belgarion fared little better, drawing 17. By contrast, well-fancied Rainbow Bridge – runner-up to Do It Again in 2019 – will start from No 2 stall. Bookmakers wasted no time in easing Belgarion slightly and tightening Rainbow Bridge into joint favouritism at 4-1. Do It Again was shunted out from 13-2 to 17-2. Starting in pole position, in No 1 gate...

Two-time Durban July hero Do It Again received a blow to his chances of landing a historic hat-trick when he drew the rank outside gate 18 for the famous race at Greyville on 25 July.

The ruling ante-post favourite Belgarion fared little better, drawing 17. By contrast, well-fancied Rainbow Bridge – runner-up to Do It Again in 2019 – will start from No 2 stall.

Bookmakers wasted no time in easing Belgarion slightly and tightening Rainbow Bridge into joint favouritism at 4-1. Do It Again was shunted out from 13-2 to 17-2.

Starting in pole position, in No 1 gate immediately inside Rainbow Bridge, is his younger full brother and stablemate Golden Ducat (16-1).

There were no surprises when the 18-horse field, plus two reserves, for an unprecedented, “behind-closed-doors” renewal of the event was unveiled in a televised ceremony on Tuesday.

One horse that might have got the nod from the selection panel was Eyes Wide Open from the Glen Kotzen stable, but he was scratched on Monday at the final declarations stage. This was probably good news for the connections of Durban-trained mare Camphoratus, the lowest merit-rated horse in the line-up.

Under coronavirus regulations, no spectators will be allowed on the racecourse for the July meeting, which was delayed by three weeks because of the pandemic. Only essential stable staff and officials will be present as South Africa’s top horses battle it out in the shadow of Greyville’s vast, empty grandstands.

The meeting will get extensive television coverage on DStv and SABC, with various “virtual” events – such as fashion competitions – staged to coincide with the TV broadcasts.

A couple of jockey engagements have yet to be announced, with travel restrictions complicating arrangements of riders around the country.

Do It Again became the sixth horse in the July’s 123-year history to record two wins when he triumphed in 2019 – and he now bids to be the first to three victories. To help him overcome that wide draw, the five-year-old gelding has the able assistance of former champion jockey Anton Marcus, whose five July wins are unequalled.

Snaith is the man packing the most heat in the race, with five runners, including three of the top six in the betting: Belgarion, Do It Again and Bunker Hunt. The Cape Town conditioner’s other contenders are a pair of females, Miyabi Gold and Silvano’s Pride.

The latter has been mentioned as a possible pacemaker in the race – not necessarily on behalf of her more fancied stable companions as she’s been known to win from the front.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry will saddle two hopefuls – Tierra Del Fuego (33-1) and Shango (20-1). Internationally renowned Mike de Kock sends out just the one – highly-talented Australian-bred colt import Soqrat (14-1).

When perusing the July field, it is important to remember that KwaZulu-Natal operator Gold Circle now numbers horses according to their draws – not according to weights, as has been standard practice for decades.

So, the horse drawn in Gate No 1 (Golden Ducat) gets the No 1 saddle cloth, while joint topweights Rainbow Bridge and Vardy are numbered according to their draws (2 and 9 respectively).

A number of pundits have branded the current three-year-old crop of horses below par, an assessment that seems to be borne out by the fact that there are only four of them in this year’s July. Ranged alongside them are nine four-year-olds, six five-year-olds and a solitary “veteran” – It’s My Turn at seven.

The next highlight on the July calendar are the official gallops on the Greyville turf on Thursday morning, 16 July. The usual excited crowd will be absent as big-race candidates strut their stuff. Again, racing fans can scrutinise the action via television.

Field for the Vodacom Durban July (Grade 1) R1.5-million 2200m:

(Number/draw, name, jockey, weight, age & sex, MR, trainer)

1 Golden Ducat (…..), 53kg, (3G), 115, Eric Sands

2 Rainbow Bridge (Warren Kennedy), 60kg, (5G), 134, Eric Sands

3 Padre Pio (…..), 53kg (3G), 115, Dennis Bosch

4 Miyabi Gold (Keagan de Melo), 52kg (5M), 115, Justin Snaith

5 Soqrat (Callan Murray), 59kg (4C), 132, Mike de Kock

6 Twist Of Fate (Aldo Domeyer), 56.5kg (4C), 127, Adam Marcus

7 Shango (Lyle Hewitson), 53kg (3C), 116, Sean Tarry

8 Capoeira (Tristan Godden), 53kg, (4G) 115, Andre Nel

9 Vardy (Craig Zackey), 60kg (4G), 134, Adam MarcusPRem

10 Divine Odyssey (Stuart Randolph), 53 (5G), 117, Johan Janse van Vuuren

11 Tierra Del Fuego (Gavin Lerena), 55kg (4C), 124, Sea Tarry

12 It’s My Turn (Sean Veale), 53kg (7G), 118, Dean Kannemeyer

13 Got The Greenlight (Muzi Yeni), 53kg (3C), 118, Joe Soma

14 Bunker Hunt (Grant van Niekerk), 55kg (4G), 124, Justin Snaith

15 Silvano’s Pride (Keagan de Melo), 52kg (4F), 118, Justin Snaith

16 Camphoratus (Gareth Wright), 52kg (5M), 110, Robbie and Shannon Hill

17 Belgarion (Richard Fourie), 53kg (4G), 119, Justin Snaith

18 Do It Again (Anton Marcus), 59.5kg (5G), 133, Justin Snaith

RESERVES:

Tristful (….), 53kg (4G), 109, Tony Rivalland

Hero’s Honour (….), 53kg (5G), 115, Gary Alexand

Betting:

4-1 Rainbow Bridge, Belgarion

13-2 Vardy

7-1 Got The Greenlight

8-1 Do It Again

10-1 Bunker Hunt

14-1 Soqrat

16-1 Twist Of Fate, Golden Ducat

20-1 Shango

25-1 Padre Pio, Miyabi Gold

33-1 and upwards the others

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.