How they line up for the 2020 Durban July

horse news 1 min ago

The contenders for the upcoming Durban July are out, and we have your tips!

Mike Moon
14 Jul 2020
02:57:01 PM
‘Rainbow Bridge’ wins the 2019 Sun Met at Kenilworth race course in Cape Town. Picture: Liza van Deventer

Two-time Durban July hero Do It Again received a blow to his chances of landing a historic hat-trick when he drew the rank outside gate 18 for the famous race at Greyville on 25 July. The ruling ante-post favourite Belgarion fared little better, drawing 17. By contrast, well-fancied Rainbow Bridge – runner-up to Do It Again in 2019 – will start from No 2 stall. Bookmakers wasted no time in easing Belgarion slightly and tightening Rainbow Bridge into joint favouritism at 4-1. Do It Again was shunted out from 13-2 to 17-2. Starting in pole position, in No 1 gate...

