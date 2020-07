Private-box holders at Turffontein and their guests can go racing at all Turffontein race meetings. This follows Government’s easing of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions. Unavoidably, such attendance at race meetings by owners, private-box holders and their guests is subject to various conditions listed below: * They must register in advance by email or calling the relevant number as outlined below. Required information includes the vehicle registration number and the names of guests. * Private-box holders will be required to sign an indemnity form upon arrival. * There will be NO access to the parade ring or grandstand. The front parade...

TURFFONTEIN RACECOURSE

* Access via main boom entrance on Turf Club Street; parking as directed in the officials’ car park.

* Elevation Room (Racing Association members): Register by calling Angie (011) 683 3220 or emailing angie@racingassociation.co.za – maximum capacity 150 people; basic plated meals only.

* Furious Room: Register by calling Patience (011) 681 1702 or email reservationsp@phumelela.com – maximum capacity 100 people; basic plated meals only.

* Private boxes: Register by calling Patience on (011) 681 1702 or email reservationsp@phumelela.com – 50% capacity per box.

VAAL RACECOURSE

* Access via main entrance gate only and parking as directed.

* Owners and Trainers facility: Register by calling Angie or email angie@racingassociation.co.za – maximum capacity 100 people; basic plated meals only.

FAIRVIEW RACECOURSE

* Access via main gate only and parking as directed.

* HB Christian Room: Register by calling Gail on (041) 372 1859 or email gailr@phumelela.com – maximum capacity 150 people; basic plated meals only.

