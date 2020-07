Racing fans were cheering their fancy over the line when a shadowy outsider flashed up on the stand rail and appeared to snatch victory. This is a metaphor for the state of the game in South Africa. Operator Phumelela is in business rescue and, hopefully, a new beginning; competition has resumed after lockdown, and the Durban July is on track. What could go wrong? Go wrong, go wrong…? This week, the killing blow was finally delivered to Kimberley racing. RIP. Then rowdy infighting erupted among KwaZulu-Natal’s administrators and something similar happened in Western Cape. All these distressing things are to...

Racing fans were cheering their fancy over the line when a shadowy outsider flashed up on the stand rail and appeared to snatch victory. This is a metaphor for the state of the game in South Africa.

Operator Phumelela is in business rescue and, hopefully, a new beginning; competition has resumed after lockdown, and the Durban July is on track. What could go wrong? Go wrong, go wrong…?

This week, the killing blow was finally delivered to Kimberley racing. RIP. Then rowdy infighting erupted among KwaZulu-Natal’s administrators and something similar happened in Western Cape. All these distressing things are to do with the financial problems that have put racing in a most precarious position.

But has the dark horse actually pipped our favourite at the post? The photo-finish camera of history will reveal all…

In our runner’s favour is the compelling nature of a majestic sport – epitomised by the astonishing performance of Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday. How could horse racing possibly die when there are such sights as a magnificent stayer and jockey extraordinaire Frankie Dettori streaking 10 lengths clear of rivals in the space of a furlong?

Memories of Secretariat, Horse Chestnut and Frankel swam to mind.

And Vodacom Durban July 2020 is calling – in the shape of the WSB 1900 at Greyville on Saturday. This famous old contest is described as a key stepping stone to the July; not a golden ticket to the big race, but an important indicator to the wellbeing of some hopefuls.

The focus of attention is Belgarion, a lightly raced four-year-old from the stable of Justin Snaith. The son of Dynasty has won five of his seven starts but has been cannily campaigned to ensure a handy weight in the July.

The only time Belgarion has been seen in public since his 11 January victory in the Peninsula Handicap in Cape Town was when he was galloped at Greyville in a recent pre-meeting workout with stable star Do It Again. Eagle-eyed pundits noted how he matched the dual July champ stride for stride.

With “King of KwaZulu-Natal” Anton Marcus taking the reins, bookmakers are taking no chances. They have Belgarion at odds-on, with the next-best price 7-1 – about the Glen Kotzen stablemates Eyes Wide Open and Herodotus.

This betting board seems a mite unbalanced, with a clutch of very good gallopers on offer at double figures. The likes of Duke Of Spin, Majestic Mozart and Return Flight are quite conceivable winners.

Born To Perform looks fabulous ante-post value at 25-1. This grey is out of none other than July victor Dancer’s Daughter and is will be aiming to follow in her hoof-steps come 25 July.

Trainer Dennis Bosch has managed to get a post-lockdown run into his charge, and an impressive one it was, too – a close-up sixth in a Pinnacle Stakes after a sluggish start and getting baulked in the run-in.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.