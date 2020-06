Justin Snaith, who already has four Vodacom Durban July titles to his name, trains nearly one-fifth of the 52 horses entered for the 2020 big race. The former champion conditioner had Do It Again at the top of his list at the first-entry stage on Monday. If he stands his ground, this five-year-old gelding will be attempting an unprecedented three July victories. The country’s most famous horse race is due to be contested over 2200m behind closed doors at Greyville on the later-than-usual slot of 25 July – having been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown disruptions to the racing calendar....

Justin Snaith, who already has four Vodacom Durban July titles to his name, trains nearly one-fifth of the 52 horses entered for the 2020 big race.

The former champion conditioner had Do It Again at the top of his list at the first-entry stage on Monday. If he stands his ground, this five-year-old gelding will be attempting an unprecedented three July victories.

The country’s most famous horse race is due to be contested over 2200m behind closed doors at Greyville on the later-than-usual slot of 25 July – having been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown disruptions to the racing calendar.

All the well-backed horses in the ante-post betting are among the entries, including the Mike de Kock-trained star Hawwaam, who showed much of his earlier brilliance in winning the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday.

Hawwaam was being quoted at odds of 5-1 before the weekend, but has been slashed to 3-1. Rainbow Bridge, second in the 2019 July and yet to have a prep run this time around, eased slightly from 5-1 joint favourite to 11-2.

Among the Snaith phalanx of entries is Bunker Hunt, who was full of running in landing the 1400m Drill Hall Stakes at Greyville on Sunday. Bookmakers trimmed him to 13-1 after that impressive showing.

A little surprisingly, Snaith’s other feature winner on Sunday, Wild Coast, who got up in the final stride to take out the Grade 2 WSB Guineas, is not among his July fleet.

Sachdev, the Snaith stable choice in the 1600m Guineas and who finished a close-up fourth, is among the entries, along with this year’s July “talking horse” Belgarion, who bookies are taking no chances with by posting him at 8-1 third favourite.

One other minor surprise is the absence of Triple Tiara heroine Summer Pudding, who in-form trainer Paul Peter led into the winner’s enclosure after the SA Oaks at Turffontein on Saturday.

Entries for the 2020 Vodacom Durban July in order of merit rating (name, age, sex, MR, equipment, trainer):

Do It Again (5G) 135 A Justin Snaith

Rainbow Bridge (5G) 134 A Eric Sands

Vardy (4G) 134 A Adam Marcus

Soqrat (AUS) (4C) 133 A Mike de Kock

Hawwaam (4C) 131 AM Mike de Kock

Twist Of Fate (4C) 129 A Adam Marcus

Bunker Hunt (4G) 124 A Justin Snaith

Tierra Del Fuego (4C) 124 A Sean Tarry

Chijmes (4G) 120 A Gary Alexander

It’s My Turn (7G) 118 A Dean Kannemeyer

Shango (3C) 118 BAT Sean Tarry

Snapscan (4F) 118 A Glen Kotzen

Hero’s Honour (5G) 117 A Gary Alexander

Eyes Wide Open (5G) 116 A Glen Kotzen

Got The Greenlight (3C) 116 AT Joe Soma

Miyabi Gold (5M) 115 A Justin Snaith

Roy Had Enough (AUS) (5H) 115 A Frank Robinson

Silvano’s Pride (4F) 115 A Justin Snaith

Divine Odyssey (5G) 114 A J A Janse van Vuuren

Magnificent Seven (5G) 114 A Justin Snaith

Pack Leader (5G) 114 BA Glen Kotzen

Belgarion (4G) 113 A Justin Snaith

Victoria Paige (3F) 112 A Sean Tarry

Camphoratus (5M) 111 A R A Hill/S R Hill

Lady Of Steel (3F) 111 A J A Janse van Vuuren

Roy’s Riviera (AUS) (5M) 111 BA Frank Robinson

Golden Ducat (3G) 110 A Eric Sands

Herodotus (4G) 110 CA Glen Kotzen

Padre Pio (3G) 110 A Dennis Bosch

Crown Towers (AUS) (4G) 109 A Justin Snaith

Tristful (4G) 109 BA Tony Rivalland

Leopold (3G) 108 A J A Janse van Vuuren

Return Flight (4F) 108 AT Sean Tarry

Sachdev (3G) 108 A Justin Snaith

Western Fort (3C) 108 CA Paul Peter

Majestic Mozart (4G) 107 AT Candice Bass-Robinson

D’ Arrivee (5G) 106 A Candice Dawson

Promiseofamaster (3G) 104 A Candice Dawson

G G’s Dynasty (4G) 103 A Brett Crawford

Cornish Pomodoro (3C) 102 AT Sean Tarry

More Magic (4G) 102 A Candice Bass-Robinson

Nexus (4G) 102 A Justin Snaith

Silver Host (3G) 102 A Justin Snaith

Alibi Guy (3G) 101 A Mike de Kock

Cat Daddy (4G) 101 A Glen Kotzen

Duke Of Spin (4G) 101 BA Mike de Kock

Liberty Hall (3G) 101 A Dean Kannemeyer

Vikram (4G) 100 BA Andre Nel

Azores (3G) 99 A Dean Kannemeyer

Born To Perform (5G) 98 PA Dennis Bosch

Sovereign Spirit (4G) 95 BA Candice Bass-Robinson

Tree Tumbo (3G) 91 A Sean Tarry

