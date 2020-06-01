Horses end their lockdown

It is more than two months since the last South African race meeting prior to the lockdown but trainer Dean Kannemeyer is confident his runners will not lose through lack of fitness at Greyville today.

Racing returns with a 10-race card on the Polytrack at the Durban racecourse and Kannemeyer expects his six runners to be highly competitive.

The Cape Town-based trainer has a satellite yard in KwaZulu-Natal at the Summerveld training centre in Shongweni.

“The horses have been hard at work at Summerveld,” said Kannemeyer. “The facilities are fantastic. They have a turf, dirt and Polytrack, so I’m quite confident to say my horses have had plenty of work, although some may need one or two runs to bring them to peak fitness.”

All of his runners will be ridden by Keagan de Melo. Kannemeyer’s pick of the day is Fade To Black in race four. “I really think he is doing well. His two runs in Durban looked encouraging.

“This will be his first run on the Polytrack but it should suit him and I feel this is the ideal race for him.”

Kannemeyer also likes the chances of Track Attack in Race 3, Dutch Alley in race five and Mount Anderson in race six.

“Track Attack’s last run must be completely ignored. “We had just gelded him and decided to give him a run over 1 200m up the straight before bringing him to Durban.

“He became a bit one-paced late but he is nicely drawn over this 1 400m and although it might still be a bit sharp, I’m willing to take my chances.

“At one time he was a bit awkward in the gates but if he breaks on terms, he’s a huge runner.”

He feels Dutch Alley is in the right race and has a good draw, while Mount Anderson was beaten by a good horse last time after looking a likely winner at the 200m mark.

The BiPot starts in race two (noon), the Place Accumulator in race three (12.35 pm), the Pick 6 in race four (1.10 pm), Jackpot 1 in race five (1.45 pm) and Jackpot 2 in race seven (2.55 pm).

