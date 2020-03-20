Racing trying hard to outrun the virus

Latest responses to the coronavirus threat in horse racing include:
All racing in the UK and France has been cancelled until further notice, but racing has continued in other parts of the world before empty grandstands. Among the major events coming up are:
In South Africa, the coming weekend’s highlight will be the King’s Cup (Listed) over 1600m of the Greyville turf on Sunday. The highly competitive line-up includes a sprinkling of newly arrived visitors for the coming winter season.
Racing fans will be keen to enjoy what they can while they can.
