 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 20.3.2020 04:46 pm

Racing trying hard to outrun the virus

Mike Moon
PREMIUM!
Racing trying hard to outrun the virus

All racing in the UK and France has been cancelled until further notice, but racing has continued in other parts of the world before empty grandstands.

Latest responses to the coronavirus threat in horse racing include: A new minimum weight of 45kg for all runners in South Africa (behind closed doors, of course). This is to keep jockeys healthy as the industry tries to protect itself from the disease and follows similar measures in New Zealand and Australia. Jockeys often have to sweat to lose weight to make the handicap impost – thereby weakening immune systems. A ban on live, face-to-face, on-course interviews with trainers and jockeys on the Tellytrack channel. Recorded pre-meeting interviews will be broadcast for the time being – under strict sanitation rules...
Related Stories
Kiplingcotes Derby falls to virus – but Greyville holds aloft torch for racing world 18.3.2020
The betting show must go on 17.3.2020
Mr Flood and Mardi Gras clash in honour of Senor Santa 13.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.