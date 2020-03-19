horse news 19.3.2020 04:40 pm

Horseracing authority raises minimum weight for all races amid coronavirus pandemic

The change is to accommodate the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In line with other racing jurisdictions and in the best interest of Jockeys and horseracing, The National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa has raised the minimum riding weight in races to 54 kgs.

The change is to accommodate the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and will be implemented for final acceptances from Monday, 23 March 2020 and until further notice.

Should the minimum weights in any race at the close of final acceptance be less than 54 kgs it shall be raised to 54 kgs and all other weights will be raised accordingly.

In certain unique cases (conditions and plated races) there may be a deviation in the best interest of the race and the majority of the field.

