Fee Fi Foe Fum shows tremendous class

The jockey-trainer combination of Greg Cheyne and Alan Greeff dominate Port Elizabeth racing every week and should boost their 30.12% win-strike rate when solid Pick 6 banker Fee Fi Foe Fum attempts to extend her unbeaten record on the Fairview Polytrack.

This four-year-old daughter of Duke Of Marmalade showed tremendous class when overcoming a shocking draw to beat Beneficiary by a facile 2.25 lengths over 1200m recently.

This filly was no slouch in Cape Town either, recording a victory and three places from ten outings.

She seems to have finally found her niche in sprints and although she shoulders top-weight of 61kg – the only chink in her armour – she is beautifully drawn at No 3 and on current form should have no trouble outclassing opposition.

Bargain Bet

Race 4 No 1 Jurist

The good news for punters is that bookmakers are offering as much as 33-10 and better the field in this contest, so there is tons of value. It should pay to side with the Grant Paddock-trained Jurist, who has been threatening to register a second career victory – following up his penultimate second with a third.

He clearly found the 1600m trip a touch too short last time and is best judged on his penultimate offering when gallantly fighting Samar over this course and distance to lose by a narrow 0.10 lengths.

Those last two form lines have produced winners and, over 1900m the wide No 10 draw in this 11-horse field shouldn’t prove too much of a disadvantage.

Jurist’s case is further strengthened by the fact his biggest danger Tom ‘N Jerry has battled to win a race in his last ten appearances.

