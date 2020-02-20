 
 
20.2.2020

Horse stabbing leads to siege at Dippin Blu

Mike Moon
Picture: iStock

A stable groom stabbed a racehorse in Port Elizabeth last week.

The ghastly act sparked a string of further calamities, such as a grooms’ solidarity strike when the alleged stabber was fired after a disciplinary hearing; threats to other staff; armed protection; failed peace talks, and a tense stalemate. The timing couldn’t have been worse for South African racing. It’s an unsightly blemish on the face of local racing as the country proudly hosts the Asian Racing Conference in Cape Town this week. This four-day event has drawn delegates from the Asian Racing Federation’s 22 member countries in Australia, Asia, Arabia and Africa and aims to chart a way forward for...


