Premium 14.2.2020 03:08 pm

Aldo for Hong Kong – as Lyle ships out

Mike Moon
ALDO DOMEYER

Top jockey Aldo Domeyer is heading off to ride in Hong Kong until the end of the racing season in July, the Hong Kong Jockey Club announced on Friday.

Domeyer had a very successful stint in the racing-mad city last year – riding 13 winners in a brief period at the end of the last season, then another four at the start of the new term – but returned home to Cape Town when his partner gave birth. On the other side of the coin, two-time South African champion jockey Lyle Hewitson is quitting Hong Kong next month after a disappointing spell there. Hewitson took 140 rides to land his first winner and has notched just three for the season. He did not apply for an extension to his...
