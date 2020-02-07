Ikigai, Eden Roc spearhead Tarry power-play on Guineas day

Trainer Sean Tarry’s colt might have been a worthy 22-10 call for the 1600m race following his smashing victory in the Dingaans in late November – over this same course and distance – but enough precocious three-years-olds remain in the line-up to test the mettle of form students. Shango was pulled out of the Grade 2 Guineas – Leg 1 of the fabled Triple Crown – on Thursday afternoon due to an elevated temperature. To the racing purist, this is a shame as the son of Captain Of All looked a distinct Triple Crown candidate, having already tackled an extended...

Trainer Sean Tarry’s colt might have been a worthy 22-10 call for the 1600m race following his smashing victory in the Dingaans in late November – over this same course and distance – but enough precocious three-years-olds remain in the line-up to test the mettle of form students.

Shango was pulled out of the Grade 2 Guineas – Leg 1 of the fabled Triple Crown – on Thursday afternoon due to an elevated temperature.

To the racing purist, this is a shame as the son of Captain Of All looked a distinct Triple Crown candidate, having already tackled an extended trip with distinction and given indications of being an improving horse with the wherewithal to handle the rigours of the Guineas, the Classic and the SA Derby in the months to come.

That is not to be, but Tarry still has his eye firmly on the R1-million Guineas prize, with two runners that bookmakers haven’t lost sight of. With Shango gone, Tarry’s Ikigai was shuffled to the top of the board at 28-10.

This fellow looks a more-than-worthy stable first-choice substitute, having never been out of the first two spots in his five outings and warming up for this with a sparkling 4.50-length victory over 1400m of this turf in the Grade 3 Tony Ruffel Stakes in January.

Stable companion Eden Roc shares Ikigai’s 114 merit rating but is more experienced, having campaigned in juvenile features last season and paid a flying visit to Cape Town for the December’s SA Guineas at Kenilworth. The latter effort was handy – a finish less than four lengths off hometown winner Kilindini – who has since shipped out to Hong Kong.

A main rival to the Tarry duo is Mike de Kock’s tough-galloping grey Frosted Gold, who is all heart and might have bettered his 50% win record in eight starts if he were a little less dozy at the start.

Young Fabian Habib has been making his way up the training ranks and will get a big career boost if Youcanthurrylove gets a hurry on in the Guineas.

This colt by form sire Gimmethegreenlight has won four of seven, but hasn’t yet faced this quality of opposition. However, when he has won it has been convincingly – enough so for him to have been backed into 33-10 second-favouritism for Saturday’s showdown.

The companion piece, the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, Leg 1 of the Triple Tiara, precedes the males’ race.

Again, Tarry has a strong hand, with three runners in the top six in the betting.

Indeed, the Randjesfontein conditioner looks set for a good day overall at the Big T, saddling 16 horses on the card – many of which have lively chances. You have to include him everywhere.

If classic-age colts are tricky to rank at this stage of their careers – due to sudden maturing and rapid improvements – fillies are even more unpredictable.

The top two in the Fillies Guineas betting are David Nieuwenhuizen’s Mill Queen and Paul Peter’s Summer Pudding, but a wise punter will go wide when compiling exotic bets.

