Guineas kicks off chase for Triple Crown glory

The Cape season is all but over and now the focus turns to the Highveld where on Saturday, the first leg of both the SA Triple Crown and the Wilgerbos- drift SA Triple Tiara will be run.

The Grade 2 Gauteng Guineas over 1600m at Turffontein is the opening leg of the Triple Crown which will present a R2-million bonus to any horse who can win the Guineas, the SA Classic and the SA Derby. Likewise, there will be R1- million bonus to any filly who can the claim Triple Tiara by winning the Gauteng Fillies Guineas, SA Fillies Classic and the SA Oaks, all sponsored by Wilgerbosdrift.

Any winner of the Cape Guineas or Cape Fillies Guineas would qualify for the first leg as well but as Guineas champion Kilindini is on his way overseas he is out of the picture but Fillies Guineas winner Missisippi Burning, could still qualify for the second and third legs.

Sean Tarry has four strong entries in Grade 2 Dingaans winner Shango, Grade 1 winner Eden Roc, fast-improving Ikigai and Rock The Globe. Mike de Kock has only entered Frosted Gold who was runner- up to Shango in the Dingaans.

Paul Peter has three entries, which includes Grand Heritage winner Riverstown while Fabian Habib has nominated talented Youcanthurrylove. There are 27 entries for the Grade 2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas headed by Peter-trained Summer Pudding who is unbeaten in three starts and won the Grade 3 Fillies Guineas over this course and distance in November.

She also has the benefit of No 1 draw. Declarations for the Guineas and Fillies Guineas close at 11am today.

Entries for the R1-million Gauteng Guineas (Grade 2) over 1600m at Turf- fontein on Saturday 8 February.

13 AL BORAK (M/A Azzie) 60.0

9 ARAPAHO (P A Peter) 60.0

8 ASTRIX (P A Peter) 60.0

15 BOHICA (M/A Azzie) 60.0

1 EDEN ROC (S G Tarry) 60.0

2 FROSTED GOLD (M F de Kock) 60.0

4 GREEN LASER (R R Sage) 60.0

6 IKIGAI (S G Tarry) 60.0

5 LEOPOLD (J J van Vuuren) 60.0

14 RIVERSTOWN (P A Peter) 60.0

11 ROCK THE GLOBE (S G Tarry)

60.0 7 SHANGO (S G Tarry)

60.0 3 YOUCANTHURRYLOVE (F P Habib)

60.0 16 GAIAN GLORY (G M Alexander) 57.5

10 MAGIC SCHOOL (G M Alexander) 57.5

12 MILL QUEEN (D Nieuwenhuizen) 57.

Entries for the R500,000 Wilger- bosdri Gauteng Fillies Guineas (Grade 2) over 1600m

22 CHRISTMAS FLOWER (A G Laird) 60.0

14 FLYING HIGH (A G Laird) 60.0

26 GAIAN GLORY (G M Alexander) 60.0

11 GOLDEN BELLE (S G Tarry) 60.0

7 HEART STWINGS (P A Peter) 60.0

2 JUST KIDDING (G M Alexander) 60.0

8 KAYLA’S CHAMP (P F Matche ) 60.0

13 KEEP SMILING (S G Tarry) 60.0

21 MACHALI (C Dawson) 60.0

25 MAGIC SCHOOL (G M Alexander) 60.0

4 MARY O (L Forbes) 60.0

18 MARYGOLD (A G Laird) 60.0

9 MILL QUEEN (D Nieuwenhuizen) 60.0

17 QUERARI FERRARI (E Verdonese) 60.0

12 RIO’S WINTER (S Moff a ) 60.0

23 RISK TAKER (M F de Kock) 60.0

19 SECRET DREAM (M N Houdalakis) 60.0

20 SEKHMET (P A Peter) 60.0

15 SHIVERS (D Sham) 60.0

3 SNOW PALACE (C Spies) 60.0

5 SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE (S G Tarry) 60.0

6 STAGE DANCE (M F de Kock) 60.0

1 SUMMER PUDDING (P A Peter) 60.0

10 TARTAN DANCER (S J Gray) 60.0

27 VICTORIA PAIGE (S G Tarry) 60.0

24 VIRTUOSA (M F de Kock) 60.0

16 WILD DATE (G V Woodruff ) 60.0

